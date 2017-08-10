The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town club captain Tommy Smith will be available for selection for the Terriers' Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The right-back had spent the summer on crutches after suffering a fracture in his foot in the Championship play-off final victory over Reading FC in May.

Smith returned to full training just ahead of the club's Austria training camp in Kirchberg last week, but has made good progress to get himself fit for the start of Town's first top flight season for 45 years.

And in today's pre-Palace press conference Smith declared himself fit for the weekend.

He said: "I feel good.

"It took a while but the physios and doctors were telling me 'it's a fractured foot and it's got to be allowed time'.

"But I was desperate to get fit as soon as possible and make the Crystal Palace game.

"It looks now like I'll be available for selection, so I'm delighted with that.

"And I hopefully I can lead the team out at Selhurst Park on Saturday if selected."