New Huddersfield Town man on family, friends and staying grounded

Friends and family play a big part in the life of Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

It’s fair to say that without them, the 20-year-old wouldn’t be looking forward to what he hopes will be a bright future under David Wagner at Huddersfield Town.

A quick scan of the left-back’s Twitter feed revealed a string of good-luck messages following this week’s £500,000 transfer from Charlton Athletic.

But highly-rated Holmes-Dennis doesn’t seem the kind to get carried away by his popularity, or reputation as a good footballing prospect.

He’s quicker to thank others, including his mum, grandparents and Charlton academy manager Steve Avory, than claim any personal credit for the progress he’s made since joining the South-East London club at the age of eight.

“I just try to be myself and stay humble,” said Holmes-Dennis, who has signed a three-year Town contract, with the club having the option of adding a further 12 months.

Family visits are likely to be regular over that time.

“Me and my mum have a tight relationship, and my grandparents also follow my career closely,” added the former England Under 18 international, whose dad Marcel Dennis played Conference football for Bromley.

“I think my mum will find it strange that I’m so far away, but she’s fully behind this move and she’ll be coming to see me, I’m sure.”

Holmes-Dennis is used to being away from home after loan spells at Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle, for whom he featured in the League II play-offs, and Oldham Athletic, where he was part of a successful fight against relegation from League I last season.

With his 14 Charlton appearances, 12 of them in the Championship. added on, he’s played 61 senior games, scoring once, in Plymouth’s 3-2 League II win over Tranmere Rovers at Home Park in April 2015.

“Those loans have been really important for me,” he said.

“It’s not just playing first-team football, but also living away, coping on your own, meeting new people and going into a different dressing room.

“You learn a lot about yourself and it gives you confidence, and I have to say all the people I met at all three clubs I was loaned to really helped me.

“I haven’t a bad word to say about any of them, or Charlton either, because I learned so much there, and Steve Avory was a huge influence as I was coming through the ranks.”

Among playing colleagues at Charlton was Kasey Palmer, the England Under 21 midfielder currently on loan to Town from Chelsea.

“Kasey and I spoke when Huddersfield came in for me, and what he said was good to hear,” explained Holmes-Dennis, who played alongside Town keeper Joel Coleman at Oldham and knows the club’s former Southend United midfielder Jack Payne through mutual friends.

“He told me about the ambition at the club, how the boss is with the players and the way supporters are getting behind the team.

“I played here for Charlton last season (Town won 5-0 in January) so I got first-hand experience of the way the team play.

“It’s a style that should suit me and the way I like to play.

“Obviously I am a defender first and foremost, but I do like to get forward, take players on and get crosses into the box.”

The arrival of Holmes-Dennis follows the departure of Australian international Jason Davidson on loan to Dutch side FC Groningen with the possibility of a permanent move.

It makes Town’s senior squad 25-strong ahead of transfer deadline day on Wednesday and provides competition for Chris Lowe.

“He’s a good player, and I know I will have to work hard to have any chance of getting into the side,” said Holmes-Dennis.

“It’s all part of the challenge of this move.”