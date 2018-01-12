The video will start in 8 Cancel

New Huddersfield Town signing Alex Pritchard knows he needs to make his Premier League chance count second time around.

The attacking midfielder, who joined on a three and a half year deal earlier today, spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion two years ago but only made two appearances in the top flight.

Pritchard admits joining the Baggies was a mistake and underlines the importance of grasping his second chance with both hands.

“I’ve been waiting to play in the Premier League for a while and this is my chance,” he said, after an reported £10m deal to make him a Terrier was revealed – though Town have not revealed exact details of the fee.

“I made the step up a few years ago and it was the wrong time – I made a mistake.

“I’ve gone back into the Championship and tried to play to the best of my ability, but I’ve got to make it happen at this level now.”

The former Spurs youngster – ruled out for four months of this season with an ankle injury – netted eight times in 43 appearances at Carrow Road.

Pritchard counts set-piece delivery among his main strengths, as well as revealing a preference for a central role.

“Everyone has to work hard in this team, I think the manager can make the most of my quality from dead-ball situations,” he said.

“I’m more suited in a number ten role as I’m not the quickest player in the world.

“I like to cut inside onto my right foot, I’m not the one to go down the line and cross although I will do if I have to.”