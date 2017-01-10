Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Memories of Bobby Moore will come flooding back thanks to a new ITV drama which starts on Friday.

‘Tina and Bobby’ looks at the love as well as footballing life of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning skipper.

West Ham United legend Moore, who died aged 51 in 1993, graced pitches at club as well as international level.

But he didn’t have it all his own way in meetings with Huddersfield Town.

In eight clashes, the last of them after he moved to Fulham, Moore tasted victory just twice.

And he suffered defeat at the hands of Town on five occasions.

The list includes the memorable FA Cup fifth-round meeting of 1971/72.

Town, bossed by Ian Greaves and playing in the top flight, were having a tough time of it.

Going into the cup clash with Moore and Co at Leeds Road, they were second-bottom and without a goal in four league games.

That means the Londoners, with the likes of Geoff Hurst, ‘Pop’ Robson, Clyde Best, Trevor Brooking, Harry Redknapp and Billy Bonds alongside Moore in their line-up, were favourites for a clash which drew a season’s best Town home gate of 27,080.

Having lost out to Stoke City in the League Cup semi-finals, they were desperate to make it to Wembley in the FA Cup.

But things didn’t go their way in West Yorkshire as Town won a thriller 4-2 thanks to goals by Jimmy Lawson, Terry Dolan, David Smith and Frank Worthington.

“West Ham didn’t slip by the wayside,” wrote the Examiner’s Alan Driscoll in his match report.

“They were taken by the scruff of their necks and thrown out headlong, and undoubtedly, this was Town’s greatest triumph for years.”

The week after, West Ham and Moore gained revenge with a 3-0 league win at Upton Park, and Town were later relegated.

That was Moore’s second success over Town after a 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Leeds Road in January 1969, when 30,992 watched.

Town had beaten the Hammers 2-0 at home in the fourth round of the previous season’s League Cup, with Worthington and Chris Cattlin their scorers.

Promotion from Division Two (now the Championship) in 1970 led to four meetings with Moore and West Ham over the following two seasons.

After a 1-1 home draw in September 1970, Town won 1-0 at Upton Park in the final game of that season.

The campaign after, Town were 1-0 home winners over the Hemmers before the aforementioned 3-0 loss in East London.

After 647 West Ham appearances, Moore moved to Fulham in 1974 and faced Town in the FA Cup third round at Craven Cottage in January 1976.

Terry Gray (2) and Lawson earned Town a 3-2 victory.