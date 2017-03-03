WATCH: David Wagner with the latest Town team new

Huddersfield Town's top-of-the-table SkyBet Championship clash with Newcastle United will see a new John Smith's Stadium league attendance record.

The late Saturday afternoon kick-off (5.30pm), which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports , will see more than 23,000 through the turnstiles for the mouthwatering encounter.

The record league gate surpasses the previous 22,400-strong crowd who witnessed David Wagner’s men beat Leeds United last month, courtesy of a late Michael Hefele winner.

It also signals another landmark in Town’s best-ever John Smith’s Stadium attendances – with 13 out of the top 20 coming this campaign.

The FA Cup fifth round encounter against Manchester City on February 18, which attracted a crowd of 24,129, is the all-time highest at the stadium, beating the previous record of 23,678 for an FA Cup clash with Liverpool back in December 1999.