A report from the Advertising Standards Authority about a TV advert featuring ‘blind football’ stated that the content did not breach advertising regulations, even though it attracted 450 complaints.

It would be fair to say that the advert probably does not appeal to cat lovers.

The sound of a bell ringing inside a football may not have been popular with some viewers, but there are far more controversial matters when it comes to Social Media and some of the content on there.

Ever since its birth, people have used the Social Media platform to tell the world about their opinions, no matter how ill-informed they may be.

In the world of Internet “banter” it is very easy to have a comment misunderstood or misinterpreted, especially when humour is involved.

When an abundance of Emojis are the only clues to facial expression, colourful language flourishes, but tone and subtlety vanish without trace.

Football has its fair share of Internet keyboard warriors, ready to insult and spew “alternative facts” about as if they are sweets.

Hidden away in the abundance of all these “alternative facts”, is valid and constructive criticism.

HTSA wouldn’t be the first to be criticised on the Internet, but the valid criticisms haven’t gone unnoticed.

As part of addressing these criticisms, HTSA have brought a wealth of talent and experience to help cure any lingering Social Media headaches once and for all.

Paul Cuffe, a Software Developer for Jet2.com, is one of the new faces who joined the HTSA Board as recently as November.

He has been a follower of Huddersfield Town ever since those forlorn seasons in the bottom tier of the Football League.

In Paul’s opinion, the current Wagner Revolution is a great opportunity for the club to move on to the next level.

Paul understands that an ambitious Football Club needs a Supporters organisation with ambition and the wherewithal to deliver.

Together with HTSA Secretary, James Chisem, he has spent much of his spare time promoting the Association, organising polls and answering queries.

Within the next few days, Paul will be launching a fully integrated Website linked to all HTSA’s various media outlets.

Until the HTSA website is fully functional, HTSA’s main communications will be via facebook and twitter.

The website will eventually be a reliable source of information for HTSA’s travel arrangements.

Until then please note that HTSA coaches are booking up really quickly: the Rochdale coach was full several days ago.

Please book early if you would like to secure a place on either of the following future trips:

QPR, Saturday February 11, leaving Brighouse at 8.10am and the JSS at 8.30.

Rotherham, Tuesday February 14, leaving Brighouse at 4.40pm and the JSS at 5pm.

Contact our travel lines (07905 580784 or 07798 727782) for further details or call in at the HTSA cabin on matchdays.