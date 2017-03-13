Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed free-agent Romoney Crichlow-Noble after the youngster impressed during a trial period at the club.

The 17-year-old defender will link up with Leigh Bromby's Under 18s side, signing a professional contract running until June 2018 with the club having the option of a further year’s extension.

Left-back Crichlow-Noble, who was born in Luton and lived in London, joins having played football and studied at the Dynamic Football Academy in Buckinghamshire.

At the same time, the player featured for Enfield Borough’s First Team in tier 11 of the English football pyramid.

He impressed the Academy coaching staff in three starts for in the Professional Development team over the last few months and will continue to work with in the set-up for the remainder of the season.

Huddersfield Town’s Academy Manager Steve Weaver explained: “Romoney was recommended to us as a player with potential and he impressed everyone when he made his Under-18 debut as a trialist in a win at Hull City.

“Like Deshane Dalling, he has exciting potential to develop quickly when he reaches peak fitness and begins training on a full-time basis, as he’s never been part of a professional football club before.

“He’s a great size for his age, he has a good left foot and his temperament seems ideal.

"We can only see him getting better from this point, so we’re looking forward to working with him.”