Huddersfield Town's best chance of Championship promotion would be if Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion ran away at the top, according to SkyBet expert Dale Tempest.

Newcastle currently sit top of the table with Brighton a point behind in second – both six points clear of third placed Leeds United with the Seagulls also having a game in hand over their rivals.

And former Huddersfield Town player Tempest believes the best chance of Premier League promotion for David Wagner's men would be through the lottery of the play-offs at the end of May.

“For me, the whole balance at the top of the table is about those four play-off places,” the former striker said.

“There's so many different conundrums going on in the Championship – sides over-performing and sides under-performing.

“Brighton and Newcastle look like they are kicking on and I think it would be good for Town if they did go clear.

“If they beat every other side and went 10-12 points ahead it would concertina the rest and give Town the chance to have a few blips now and again.”

And despite the 2-0 away defeat to fellow promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, Tempest is in no doubt that Huddersfield Town will be in the final promotion reckoning.

He added: “The odds are saying they are going to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.”