Huddersfield Town's automatic promotion hopes could be decided over the next two weeks as Newcastle United and Brighton start their tough run of Championship fixtures.

The top two face each other on Tuesday night before taking on at least two play-off chasing sides each over the following couple of weeks.

Rafa Benitez's men travel to Huddersfield and Reading before hosting Fulham in a tricky four-match spell.

The Seagulls have away trips to Nottingham Forest and Rotherham followed by a home match against Derby County and a visit to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

On the other hand, Town face Newcastle at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend, but then take on four bottom-half teams in their next four matches.

Should Newcastle lose to both Brighton and Town this week, David Wagner's side would find themselves within two points of the Geordies with a game in hand.

That match is an away game against a Wolves side who have lost their last four matches and are without a win at Molineux since January 14.

After the international break, Newcastle still have tough fixtures to contend against Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and Barnsley, while Brighton face an away day at Carrow Road to take on Norwich, before ending their campaign at Villa Park.

In Town's last eight matches, they face Norwich, Derby and Fulham and could have a fixture pile-up if they advance into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Here are the full run-ins for Brighton, Newcastle and Town:

Brighton

Newcastle (H)

Nottingham Forest (A)

Rotherham (A)

Derby (H)

Leeds (A)

Blackburn (H)

Birmingham (H)

QPR (A)

Wolves (A)

Wigan (H)

Norwich (A)

Bristol City (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Newcastle

Brighton (A)

Town (A)

Reading (A)

Fulham (H)

Birmingham (A)

Wigan (H)

Burton (H)

Sheffield Wednesday (A)

Leeds (H)

Ipswich (A)

Preston (H)

Cardiff (A)

Barnsley (H)

Town

Newcastle (H)

Aston Villa (H)

Brentford (A)

Bristol City (A)

Burton (H)

Norwich (H)

Nottingham Forest (A)

Preston (H)

Derby (A)

Fulham (H)

Birmingham (A)

Cardiff (H)