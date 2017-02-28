Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez refused to rule teams outside the top three out of the Championship title race.

The Toon, Brighton and Huddersfield Town have broken away from the play-off chasing pack and sit at least four points ahead of Leeds United with a game in hand over the Whites.

Newcastle can go back to the top of the Championship table with a win over Brighton tonight, while the Seagulls can go four points clear of the Geordies with victory at the Amex Stadium.

Town can then go within two points of Newcastle with a game in hand by beating the Toon at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

But Benitez was adamant that it's not a three-horse race for the title.

He told the Chronicle: “No, no. Things can still change. You have 24 points to play for between April and May.

“We still have other games in March after this.

“There are a lot of points and a long way to go.”

He added: “This month will be important. If we can win games it will be easier, if not we still have April to make sure we do things right.”