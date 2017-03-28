Huddersfield Town have no men in the player of the season short list despite defying expectations and challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle, Brighton's Anthony Knockaert and Leeds United striker Chris Wood fill out the three-man short list, while there is no room for any Town man.
Tommy Smith and Aaron Mooy have both previously been included in the EFL team of the season - alongside head coach David Wagner - but the three forwards have been nominated for the top prize.
Gayle has scored 21 goals for the Magpies, while Wood has 27 in all competitions for the Whites.
Knockaert has bagged 13 for the Seagulls and has contributed seven assists.
Here is the full list of nominees for every EFL award:
EFL AWARDS SHORTLIST
Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season:
Chris Wood – Leeds United
Dwight Gayle – Newcastle United
Anthony Knockaert – Brighton & Hove Albion
Sky Bet League One Player of the Season
Billy Sharp – Sheffield United
Josh Morris – Scunthorpe United
John Fleck – Sheffield United
Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season
John Marquis – Doncaster Rovers
James Coppinger – Doncaster Rovers
Danny Hylton – Luton Town
EFL Young Player of the Season
John Swift – Reading
Ryan Ledson – Oxford United
Ollie Watkins – Exeter City
Football Manager Team of the Season
To be revealed on the night.
Sir Tom Finney and Contribution to League Football Awards
To be announced on the night
PFA Player in the Community
Liam Rosenior – Brighton & Hove Albion
Andy Butler – Doncaster Rovers
Christian Burgess – Portsmouth
EFL Supporter of the Year
Pav Samra – Derby County
Zoe Edge – Chesterfield
Paul Mayfield – Doncaster Rovers
Nickelodeon Family Club of the Year – Championship
Blackburn Rovers
Brighton & Hove Albion
Nickelodeon Family Club of the Year – League One
Millwall
MK Dons
Nickelodeon Family Club of the Year – League Two
Carlisle United
Stevenage
Checkatrade Community Club of the Year
North West – Wigan Athletic
North East & Yorkshire – Rotherham United
Midlands – Burton Albion
London – Fulham
South East – Brighton & Hove Albion
South West & Wales – Portsmouth
LFE Apprentice of the Year – Championship
Ben Brereton – Nottingham Forest
Lloyd Kelly – Bristol City
George Hirst – Sheffield Wednesday
LFE Apprentice of the Year – League One
Lewis Butroid – Scunthorpe United
Matthew Gillam – Rochdale
Callum Cockerill-Mollett – Walsall
LFE Apprentice of the Year – League Two
Myles Judd – Leyton Orient
Alex Fletcher – Plymouth Argyle
Leon Davies – Cambridge United