Huddersfield Town have no men in the player of the season short list despite defying expectations and challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle, Brighton's Anthony Knockaert and Leeds United striker Chris Wood fill out the three-man short list, while there is no room for any Town man.

Tommy Smith and Aaron Mooy have both previously been included in the EFL team of the season - alongside head coach David Wagner - but the three forwards have been nominated for the top prize.

Gayle has scored 21 goals for the Magpies, while Wood has 27 in all competitions for the Whites.

Knockaert has bagged 13 for the Seagulls and has contributed seven assists.

Here is the full list of nominees for every EFL award:

EFL AWARDS SHORTLIST

Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season:

Chris Wood – Leeds United

Dwight Gayle – Newcastle United

Anthony Knockaert – Brighton & Hove Albion

Sky Bet League One Player of the Season

Billy Sharp – Sheffield United

Josh Morris – Scunthorpe United

John Fleck – Sheffield United

Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season

John Marquis – Doncaster Rovers

James Coppinger – Doncaster Rovers

Danny Hylton – Luton Town

EFL Young Player of the Season

John Swift – Reading

Ryan Ledson – Oxford United

Ollie Watkins – Exeter City

Football Manager Team of the Season

To be revealed on the night.

Sir Tom Finney and Contribution to League Football Awards

To be announced on the night

PFA Player in the Community

Liam Rosenior – Brighton & Hove Albion

Andy Butler – Doncaster Rovers

Christian Burgess – Portsmouth

EFL Supporter of the Year

Pav Samra – Derby County

Zoe Edge – Chesterfield

Paul Mayfield – Doncaster Rovers

Nickelodeon Family Club of the Year – Championship

Blackburn Rovers

Brighton & Hove Albion

Nickelodeon Family Club of the Year – League One

Millwall

MK Dons

Nickelodeon Family Club of the Year – League Two

Carlisle United

Stevenage

Checkatrade Community Club of the Year

North West – Wigan Athletic

North East & Yorkshire – Rotherham United

Midlands – Burton Albion

London – Fulham

South East – Brighton & Hove Albion

South West & Wales – Portsmouth

LFE Apprentice of the Year – Championship

Ben Brereton – Nottingham Forest

Lloyd Kelly – Bristol City

George Hirst – Sheffield Wednesday

LFE Apprentice of the Year – League One

Lewis Butroid – Scunthorpe United

Matthew Gillam – Rochdale

Callum Cockerill-Mollett – Walsall

LFE Apprentice of the Year – League Two

Myles Judd – Leyton Orient

Alex Fletcher – Plymouth Argyle

Leon Davies – Cambridge United