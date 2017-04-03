Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles believes Huddersfield Town are beginning to feel the pressure of the Championship run in.
The Toon ground out a 2-1 win over Wigan at the weekend, while Town were beaten 1-0 by a tough-tackling Burton Albion side.
And the Magpies' skipper believes Town slipped up because of the pressure they now find themselves under.
On Newcastle's weekend win, Lascelles said: "We didn’t show any signs of complacency.
“Their goal was down to a lack of concentration – and I could have done much better – but on the whole, we were fairly comfortable.
“Obviously, it’s a different story for those fighting for their lives down at the bottom, but all of these other teams are playing with no pressure.
“Now, Huddersfield have had a glimpse of what pressure is like.
“They’ve been playing without pressure, and they’ve lost at home to Burton.
“We’ve been playing with that for a long time, which goes to show we can cope with the mental side of football as well as the tactical and technical.”