Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles believes Huddersfield Town are beginning to feel the pressure of the Championship run in.

The Toon ground out a 2-1 win over Wigan at the weekend, while Town were beaten 1-0 by a tough-tackling Burton Albion side.

And the Magpies' skipper believes Town slipped up because of the pressure they now find themselves under.

On Newcastle's weekend win, Lascelles said: "We didn’t show any signs of complacency.

“Their goal was down to a lack of concentration – and I could have done much better – but on the whole, we were fairly comfortable.

Video thumbnail, Referee booed into the tunnel after Burton match
Video Loading
Watch NextWATCH: 60 seconds with Huddersfield Town full-bac

Watch Next

Referee booed into the tunnel after Burton match

“Obviously, it’s a different story for those fighting for their lives down at the bottom, but all of these other teams are playing with no pressure.

“Now, Huddersfield have had a glimpse of what pressure is like.

“They’ve been playing without pressure, and they’ve lost at home to Burton.

“We’ve been playing with that for a long time, which goes to show we can cope with the mental side of football as well as the tactical and technical.”