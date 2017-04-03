Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles believes Huddersfield Town are beginning to feel the pressure of the Championship run in.

The Toon ground out a 2-1 win over Wigan at the weekend, while Town were beaten 1-0 by a tough-tackling Burton Albion side.

And the Magpies' skipper believes Town slipped up because of the pressure they now find themselves under.

On Newcastle's weekend win, Lascelles said: "We didn’t show any signs of complacency.

“Their goal was down to a lack of concentration – and I could have done much better – but on the whole, we were fairly comfortable.

“Obviously, it’s a different story for those fighting for their lives down at the bottom, but all of these other teams are playing with no pressure.

“Now, Huddersfield have had a glimpse of what pressure is like.

“They’ve been playing without pressure, and they’ve lost at home to Burton.

“We’ve been playing with that for a long time, which goes to show we can cope with the mental side of football as well as the tactical and technical.”