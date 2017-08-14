Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could face a Newcastle United side buoyed by a new signing on Super Sunday this weekend.

The Toon are chasing Stoke City striker Joselu, with reports suggesting a deal could be done in the next 24 hours.

The Spaniard has struggled for form during his time at the Bet365 Stadium since joining from Hannover in 2015 for around £6m, with the 27-year-old scoring four goals in 27 appearances in his first season.

His lack of goals for the Potters meant he was sent out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna last term, where he notched six in 24 appearances.

And the Telegraph are now reporting that the 6'3" forward is due to complete a £7m move to the north east in the next 24 hours.

Joselu has been a long-term target for Toon manager Rafa Benitez, who has grown frustrated at a lack of additions at St James' Park.

Also linked to the Magpies is left-sided Chelsea player Kenedy, whose proposed loan move to the Toon has stalled due to agent issues.

According to the Express however, Benitez is hopeful the move can be finalised ahead of Newcastle's trip to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.