Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United fans have taken to twitter to show their displeasure at the appointment of Huddersfield-born Andrew Madley as referee for their SkyBet Championship clash against Preston North End on Monday night.

Although the Magpies are six points ahead of third-placed Reading and a further point ahead of Huddersfield Town in fourth, many feel the decision courts controversy.

David Wagner's side host Fulham FC at the John Smith's Stadium on the Saturday with a win taking them to within four points of Rafa Benitez's side with a game in hand.

However, Madley has taken charge of three other Newcastle games so far this season – none of which were marked by any controversy.

The 33-year-old was the man in the middle for the Toon Army's 2-2 draw with Norwich City, the 6-0 EFL Cup win over PNE and their 4-1 win against Reading.

Madley is the brother of Bobby, who took charge of Newcastle’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion in February, raising some eyebrows as the whistler is a Huddersfield Town fan.

However, his older brother’s affiliations are not known - although he has never taken charge of a Town game.