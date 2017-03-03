Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United hero Alan Shearer dubbed Philip Billing's performance against Manchester City "brilliant" and "superb".

The 20-year-old Dane starred for Town on Wednesday night, with usual midfield duo Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg out of David Wagner's starting line up.

The Australian international was ineligible to play against his parent club, while Hogg is making his way back following a knee injury.

But the Premier League's top scorer ever was hugely impressed with stand-in Billing's performance in midweek.

"He's been brilliant," Shearer said at half time on the BBC.

"It's one thing playing at the level he plays at but to come on this stage now live on television and play the way he is, against the players he's played against, he's been superb."

And Shearer wasn't the only pundit to lavish praise on the youngster.

His BBC colleague Danny Murphy named Billing man of the match, while Pat Nevin tipped the Town man to go a "long, long way" in football.

The former Scotland and Chelsea winger said: "I thought he was absolutely fantastic- right from the start of the game.

"There's a confidence getting very close to arrogance about his play but he deserves to be able to do that because every time he gets the ball he seems to know what's around him.

"He's able to see things and his one-touch pass for the goal was top class too. He's a player who can go a long, long way in the game. He looks a class act."