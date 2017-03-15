Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has called on his team to "learn to manage the pressure" ahead of the Magpies last nine Championship matches of the season.

The Magpies are top of the league ahead of Brighton on goal difference, but David Wagner's Huddersfield Town have heaped pressure on the top two all season, and now sit just six points off top spot with a game in hand.

Newcastle slipped up at St James' Park last time out, being beaten 3-1 by play-off chasing Fulham, adding to the Toon's poor form in the North East.

Benitez's men have the best away record in the league but have dropped 17 points at St James' Park this season, with the pressure and expectation seemingly getting to them on Tyneside.

And the ex-Liverpool boss knows his side must learn to cope with that strain if they are to achieve automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

“When you concede a goal at home and you know you have to perform then normally you have a little bit of pressure but it’s something we can manage,” Benitez told the Chronicle.

“The division does not surprise us now because we know.

“We have to learn how to manage pressure if we want to stay at the top of the table.”

Newcastle face Birmingham City at St Andrew's this weekend and could have their lead at the top halved by Town, who take on Bristol City in the Friday night match.

And the boss wants his side to respond to the Fulham defeat positively on Saturday to keep the Terriers at arms-length.

Benitez added: “The key now is to react as a team in the right way.

“We have time to prepare for the next game to be ready physically and mentally for the Birmingham game.

“We try to approach each game thinking about ourselves and to try to get three points, that’s it.”