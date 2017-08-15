Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United will be without defenders Florian Lejeune and Paul Dummett when the Magpies visit Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The pair were both substituted before the interval last week as Newcastle were beaten 2-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur.

Welsh full-back Dummett pulled up with a hamstring complaint early in the first half on Super Sunday, before Lejeune was removed following a heavy Harry Kane challenge shortly after.

And Newcastle have confirmed that both will be out of action for "a number of weeks".

A club statement read: "Newcastle United have confirmed that defenders Florian Lejeune and Paul Dummett will be out of action for a number of weeks.

"Both players were forced off with injuries during the first half of Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park. Dummett limped off with a hamstring injury after just seven minutes, before Lejeune - making his Magpies debut - sustained ankle ligament damage during a tackle by Harry Kane.

"Assessments by the club’s medical staff are continuing in order to establish the full extent of their injuries but both players are expected to be out for weeks, rather than months.​"

The Toon will also be without key playmaker Jonjo Shelvey for the weekend test, with the 25-year-old receiving a straight red card for stepping on the ankle of Spurs star Dele Alli last week.