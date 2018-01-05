Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will not have to worry about striker Adam Armstrong this weekend as Newcastle United have recalled him from his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

The Terriers take on the Trotters at the Macron Stadium on Saturday in the FA Cup third round, but Phil Parkinson's options have just got smaller with the youngster heading back to the north east.

The England U20 international has been mainly utilised on the wing by the Bolton boss this season, netting three goals in 23 appearances for Town's cup competition.

Parkinson had previously spoken about his desire to hold on to his loanees, saying: “I want to keep all the loan players, I have had discussions with the relevant clubs and I’ll continue to do so.”

He will not be able to call upon Armstrong however, although it is believed the 20-year-old will be sent out on loan again this month, with the Newcastle Chronicle suggesting Armstrong is close to signing a loan deal with another north west side - Blackburn Rovers.