Newcastle United have signed Stoke City striker Joselu ahead of the Magpies' visit to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

The Spaniard joins the Toon on a three-year deal for £5m - £750,000 less than the Potters paid for the forward two seasons ago.

The 27-year-old struggled in his first year at the Bet365 Stadium, netting just four goals in 27 appearances for Mark Hughes' side.

The former Hannover striker spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, where he scored six times in 24 outings.

Joselu will be available for selection for Newcastle's clash against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, as the Terriers look to seal back-to-back wins in the top flight for the first time since October 1972 and keep their 100 per cent Premier League record alive.

Rafa Benitez will however be without playmaker Jonjo Shelvey, who was sent off for a petulant stamp on Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli on the opening weekend.

Defenders Florian Lejeune and Paul Dummett are also doubts for Newcastle, as both were subbed off before half time last weekend due to injury.