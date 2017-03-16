Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United midfield maestro Jonjo Shelvey has revealed Huddersfield Town are the best side he has faced this season.

Town were beaten by Newcastle at the John Smith's Stadium last month, but recorded a historic victory at St James' Park earlier in the campaign.

And the Terriers are pushing the Geordies all the way this season, with David Wagner's men just six points behind both Newcastle and Brighton with a game in hand.

And Shelvey believes Town have provided Newcastle with their toughest tests of the season - not the second-placed Seagulls.

The 25-year-old took on the '10 to tackle' feature in Sky Sports' EFL Weekly podcast and the interview was picked up by the Chronicle .

When asked who was the best opponent he has faced this season, the ex-Liverpool man said: "I wouldn't pick out an individual, it's more about the teams we have played and Huddersfield are tough.

"The way they pass the ball, you have just got to stay in the game and then hit them on the counter attack so as a team, probably Huddersfield."

Shelvey was also asked where he thought Newcastle would finish this season in the Championship.

"We had set out from as soon as we got back from pre-season that we want to be finishing first," he said.

"We don’t want to finish second, we want to finish first and that is our aim and it looks like we are on course to do that.

"It is going to be tough but we have just got to keep winning and keep grinding out.

"It doesn't matter how you win, whether it is dogged performances or playing like Barcelona, as long as we are putting those three points on the board and that is where we are hoping to finish."