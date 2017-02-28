Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie will miss the Toon's trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday should he receive a caution against Brighton tonight.

The former Bournemouth man has nine yellow cards to his name so far this season and must make it through four Championship matches without going in the referee's book to avoid a suspension.

Newcastle face Brighton, Town, Reading and Fulham before the March 12 cut-off date and the Scotland international will receive a two-match ban if he receives a yellow in any of the fixtures.

Rafa Benitez's side face their toughest spell of the season in March, and losing Ritchie would be a massive blow - with the midfielder contributing eight goals and seven assists for the Toon in the Championship so far this season.

Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk will also have to be careful as three more yellow cards before the end of the season would see the 25-year-old banned for three matches.

Leeds United's Pontus Jansson is in the same position, having accumulated 12 bookings so far this campaign.