Newcastle United's Karl Darlow believes the recent wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town were 'massive results' in the side's promotion push.

Rafa Benitez's side sit top of the SkyBet Championship ahead of this weekend's round of games having gained crucial away victories over both their promotion rivals at the start of the month.

And the Magpies goalkeeper believes those two results within the space of five days handed his side the control in the title race, currently holding a point lead over the Seagulls and seven clear of Town in third.

“They were massive results. They turned it into a positive situation for us,” Darlow told the Chronicle Live.

“If the results had gone the other way we’d be sat here now thinking: ‘We could have to break into the top two again’.

“Those were big results. They were real six pointers and again it shows the mentality and quality that we have got throughout the team.”

With eight games of the season remaining, Darlow went on to admit the Magpies were aiming for the title and not just the top-two.

“We’d take second if it came down to it I suppose, but we know the goal is to be promoted and everybody wants to win the league. We have to see how it goes.”