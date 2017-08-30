Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town keeper Rob Green took to Twitter last night to speak of his joy at joining the Terriers on a year-long deal.

The former England international, who has 12 caps to his name, made the switch to Town earlier this week, having had his contract at Elland Road terminated by mutual consent - despite making 47 appearances for Leeds United last season.

On the social media platform, Green wrote: "Delighted to have joined Huddersfield Town. Looking forward to an exciting season ahead.

"Thanks to the club and the fans for the warm welcome."

And the 37-year-old went on to express his gratitude to Leeds, having moved to Elland Road from QPR at the start of last season.

He wrote: "Would also like to place on record my thanks to everyone at Leeds, especially the fans for their unbelievable support.

"Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and wish them well for the future."

Green will now spend at least a season in the Premier League with the Terriers, who have the option to extend his deal for another year.