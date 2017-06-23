Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nick Colgan has left his position as Huddersfield Town goalkeeping coach according to reports in the The Times and The Daily Mail .

Both media outlets claim the former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper was given the news by newly-appointed head of football operations David Moss last week.

The reports go on to suggest the move has been made due to head coach David Wagner wanting to move in a different direction – planning to use two goalkeeping coaches with his squad ahead of their inaugural Premier League campaign.

Paul Clements, the academy goalkeeping coach who joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers two years ago, is thought to be lined up for a promotion while there may also be an external appointment.

However, both papers say the the club now face a claim for wrongful dismissal with Colgan apparently instructing the League Managers’ Association’s legal team to prepare a claim.

The 43-year-old has been sacked after seven years at the club, initially joining as understudy to both Ian Bennett and Alex Smithies before moving into a coaching position full-time at the end of the 2011-12 season.

The Examiner has spoken to Huddersfield Town this morning and there is no comment from the club on the situation at this present time.