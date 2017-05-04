Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has admitted he would not field a 'weakened' team in any league match - but went on to suggest that any reaction to David Wagner's selection is completely subjective.

The Brewers boss' comment come after Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest fans voiced their frustrations about Town's team selection against Birmingham City.

Head coach Wagner made 10 changes to the side which secured play-off football at Molineux the match before, with the Blues running out 2-0 winners and throwing Forest and Rovers further into the relegation dogfight.

The EFL have asked Town for their comments on the team selection, and Clough summarised the situation perfectly with his comments when asked about the issue.

The Burton manager stated he would not have made the same number of changes, but suggested the only people unhappy with the decision were those who did not benefit.

Clough said: “I don’t think we’d do that, not in a league game certainly.

“I think everybody treats cups a little differently these days unfortunately. But no, we wouldn’t do that in a league game.

“I think 99 per cent of it is so honest and so genuine and Huddersfield, if they end up in the Premier League in a month’s time, they won’t care that they made 10 changes.”

He added: “It’s a very difficult one, because they’ll be saying they’re looking after their own interests and preparing for the play-offs.

“But I do think the integrity of the English leagues is about putting your best side out when you can. There’s always knocks and injuries, things like that, but 10 changes sometimes is difficult to justify.

“It was funny, I read Tony Mowbray’s comments where he was not too pleased obviously. Then I read Harry Redknapp’s and he said he could completely understand it!”