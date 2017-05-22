Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will face no disciplinary action for fielding a 'weakened' team against Birmingham City last month.

David Wagner made 10 changes to the side which beat Wolves at Molineux in the previous match, with Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest fans upset with the decision.

Town lost 2-0 to Birmingham, steering the Blues closer to Championship safety and dragging Blackburn and Forest deeper into the relegation dogfight.

And although EFL Regulation 24 states that each club must play their 'full strength' side in every match, the governing body have decided not to punish Town in this case.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The case has also prompted the EFL to rethink the law, with the term 'full strength' set to be defined by the powers that be.

The EFL's full statement reads: "At its meeting on Thursday 11th May 2017, the EFL Board fully considered the matter of whether there had been a breach of EFL Regulation 24 by Huddersfield Town in their recent Sky Bet Championship match with Birmingham City.

"The regulation states that Clubs must play their ‘full strength’ side in all fixtures unless some satisfactory reason is given.

"The Board closely examined the observations put forward by the Club and a decision was taken to not bring a disciplinary charge against the Club.

"The EFL Board accepts that Clubs’ primary obligation will always be to themselves, however, there is a significant concern that by adopting this approach it could have a detrimental effect on the competiveness and reputation of the League competition.

"Having considered all matters, there is no doubt in the Board’s mind that Huddersfield Town could have fielded a ‘stronger’ team, but in the absence of a full and detailed definition of what constitutes ‘full strength’, there was sufficient scope for the Club to make a significant number of changes to its starting line-up.

"As a result of Huddersfield’s interpretation of the current regulation, the Board has requested the EFL Executive to consider amendments to ensure that the actions of any individual Club cannot be seen to negatively impact the credibility and public perception of the competition.

"Proposed revisions will be discussed with all 72 member Clubs at the EFL AGM in June."