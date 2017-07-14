Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are no issues over Huddersfield Town's Austrian pre-season friendlies despite Leeds United having to cancel their first outing due to safety concerns.

The SkyBet Championship club were due to face 2.Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt 04 in Kufstein on Sunday in the first of three warm-up matches to be played in the country.

However, the German side have since announced via their official website that the game has been called off due to local safety concerns.

Although Leeds have yet to confirm the announcement, it is believed Ingolstadt have now arranged to play Mainz’s reserves at Mainz’s training camp tomorrow instead.

Local Austrian media are also reporting the Kufstein authorities are unwilling to police what they see as a ‘risk’ friendly between the two sides at the 4,500 capacity venue.

Leeds are due to play two more friendlies in Austria - Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday at the Silberstadt Arena in Schwaz and Spanish side Eibar a week on Sunday at the Jenbach Stadium.

The latter is the same venue for Town's own pre-season friendly clash against Torino set to be held on Friday, August 4th (4pm kick-off local time).

However, the club have confirmed Leeds' issues should not affect either that game or the previous clash at Schwaz's Sportzentrum Schwaz arena against Vfb Stuttgart on Tuesday, August 1.

