With football awash with multi-million pound deals, fame and celebrity culture, it could be hard to remain true to your values and beliefs.

But Huddersfield Town's Kasey Palmer is just one of a long list of practicing Christians in the Premier League doing just that despite the increased media attention and scrutiny top-flight football brings.

“I pray quite a lot and believe in God,” Palmer said ahead of today's game against Newcastle United .

“I think if you pray through the good times and the bad times and work hard everyday then you can be successful.”

Huddersfield Town's Kasey Palmer celebrates after the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win at Wembley.
The on-loan Chelsea forward is just one of many top-flight stars who are devout Christians including Raheem Sterling, Per Mertesacker, Daniel Sturridge and Wayne Rooney .

Sunday is traditionally the 'Lord's Day' in which Christians observe a day of rest and worship but with Huddersfield Town's opening home Premier League game this afternoon, it is something Palmer is unable to do.

It is a negotiation he, like many sporting Christians, have to deal with but not something that particularly fazes the 20-year-old.

“Growing up I used to play at 11am every Sunday morning so I'm pretty much used to playing on a Sunday,” remarked Palmer.

“It's only really changed over the last three or four years for me to play on a Saturday to be fair.”

