With football awash with multi-million pound deals, fame and celebrity culture, it could be hard to remain true to your values and beliefs.

But Huddersfield Town's Kasey Palmer is just one of a long list of practicing Christians in the Premier League doing just that despite the increased media attention and scrutiny top-flight football brings.

“I pray quite a lot and believe in God,” Palmer said ahead of today's game against Newcastle United .

“I think if you pray through the good times and the bad times and work hard everyday then you can be successful.”

The on-loan Chelsea forward is just one of many top-flight stars who are devout Christians including Raheem Sterling, Per Mertesacker, Daniel Sturridge and Wayne Rooney .

Sunday is traditionally the 'Lord's Day' in which Christians observe a day of rest and worship but with Huddersfield Town's opening home Premier League game this afternoon, it is something Palmer is unable to do.

It is a negotiation he, like many sporting Christians, have to deal with but not something that particularly fazes the 20-year-old.

“Growing up I used to play at 11am every Sunday morning so I'm pretty much used to playing on a Sunday,” remarked Palmer.

“It's only really changed over the last three or four years for me to play on a Saturday to be fair.”