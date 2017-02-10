Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Let’s start with the good news!

I always prefer to think of the glass being ‘half full’ so it’s nice to talk about the positives to start with.

What a week it’s been for Huddersfield Town.

They haven’t just taken six points, they have outplayed two of the top sides in the Championship and cemented themselves both as serious play-off contenders and probably the one team capable of maybe chasing down Brighton and Newcastle.

There’s a youth, energy and David Wagner’s side which is refreshing.

There is also some serious talent in the squad at PPG Canalside.

There may be a lot of loan signings involved, but who cares?

They are wearing the blue and white stripes for this year – and they are playing their part in what’s happening at the club.

You often hear fans saying, when their team is in the same position as Town right now, that there’s no point going up because they will come straight back down again.

I’ve always thought that was the most ridiculous train of thought from any supporter.

You never know what you are capable of until you get the chance – and let’s hope we are talking about exactly this next season.

However, there is no point beating the better sides in the division if you don’t do the work of ‘flat track bullies’ against those lower down the standings.

The QPR game is a huge one for Town to maintain momentum ahead of their assignment against Rotherham on Tuesday.

We all know Town’s home form is exceptional but, for them to seriously kick on in the latter part of the campaign, they have to produce similar performances and results on their travels.

Even now, though, with 17 league games left to play, Town are 9/4 to win promotion and 28/1 to take the Championship title.

Who would have thought at the start of the season that Town would be sporting those sorts of odds?

In the promotion betting, Newcastle are favourites at 1/16 with Brighton at 1/7.

Town are next at 9/4 with Leeds United at 100/30 and both Reading and Sheffield Wednesday at 4/1.

That’s a measure of the impression Town are making and confirmation of the widely held belief they are genuine contenders with the current squad under their charismatic head coach.

Which brings me to the bad news, which is Wagner being charged by the FA for his antics towards the end of the victory against Leeds.

This is the second time he’s got carried away and run onto the pitch to celebrate with his players after they have scored an important goal, not to mention what then happened with his opposite number Garry Monk on the touchline.

We have all praised David for what he’s brought to Town and to the Championship with his motivated and talented young squad, but he also has to take criticism in a situation like this.

It’s about being the role model.

I have done a million stupid things on a football pitch myself and I’ve always immediately regretted them.

I understand the passion argument, but when you are the boss of a top side in English football, high standards are expected.

It’s not just the reputation of yourself and the club, it’s the example you are setting to players in your Academy, players in your senior squad and players who are sitting in the stands and who enjoy a game in the local leagues.

What chance have Sunday League referees got when the players they officiate see these sorts of actions from the managers and head coaches of top teams?

I’m sorry to finish on a dampener, but it needs saying.

Town don’t need any distractions, their headlines should be about what’s happening on the pitch.