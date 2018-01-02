Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town linchpin Aaron Mooy refuses to blame the busy festive period for the Terriers' defeat to Leicester City on New Year's Day.

David Wagner's side looked jaded in the second half in Leicester yesterday, but the Australia international denies that fatigue cost his side points.

He said: "Every team has to do the same thing so we can't talk about that as an excuse.

"Every team has got the hard schedule and some players have to play more minutes than others but that doesn't matter.

"I don't really think about that, it's just about trying to do my job."

Mooy went on to add that Town should have a better understanding of how to deal with fixture congestion, having played more games than most of their Premier League opposition whilst in the Championship last season.

He said: "It's hard to get used to it [the busy schedule], but you have a bit better understanding about how it is.

"But I don't like talking about being tired or anything like that because it's the same for everyone.

"They had a little bit more quality today and that's why they beat us."

That quality was mostly shown by Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who netted the Foxes' first before setting up fellow countryman Islam Slimani, who duly doubled the lead.

The scoring was rounded off by Marc Albrighton, as Town slumped to a seventh away defeat of the season.

On the match, Mooy said: "The first half was really good. We created some chances but we just couldn't put it away.

"And then in the second half, little mistakes and some quality from the opposition meant we were 2-0 down."

He added: "They've got a great team - they won the Premier League two years ago!

"I think it's always going to be a difficult game but I thought in the first half we played really well and I think we were probably the better side in the first half.

"The second half, the way it turned out was disappointing."