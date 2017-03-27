Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No Huddersfield Town players were included in WhoScored.com's Championship team of the season.

Tommy Smith and Aaron Mooy were included in the EFL's top team of the season last week, but the website - which uses statistics to analyse player performances - selected no Town players in their side.

Town have had one of their best seasons in recent history this term, pushing Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion for an automatic promotion spot to the Premier League.

But none of David Wagner's men have had strong enough seasons to earn a spot in WhoScored.com's side.

Ali Al-Habsi is chosen in goal for the side having kept 13 clean sheets this season - putting him fourth behind David Stockdale (18), Scott Carson (16) and Rob Green (14).

Danny Ward has kept nine in the Championship this season, putting him joint 11th in the list.

The back four is comprised of Andy Yiadom, Pontus Jansson, Lewis Dunk and Cyrus Christie, with Christopher Schindler narrowly missing out at centre-back.

Town's record signing has an average rating of 7.11, 0.47 behind Jansson.

Surprisingly, Smith is only rated at 6.84 out of 10.

Anthony Knockaert, Tom Cairney, Conor Hourihane and Matt Ritchie make up the midfield, with Jonathan Kodjia and Yann Kermorgant selected up front.

Mooy also narrowly misses out on the side, being rated at 7.08 - 0.33 behind the Fulham midfielder.