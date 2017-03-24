Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of the season again when the end-of-season awards start to be spoken about.

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has already scooped the Championship's manager of the season prize and the next nominees who have been announced are the goal of the year contenders.

None of the 47 Town strikes make it into the list however, with three other Championship strikes making it on to the EFL's top 10.

The Championship nominees include a 30-yard strike by Adam Hammill for Barnsley, a Steve Sidwell effort from the halfway line and a stunning volley by Darren Bent.

Here we take a look at five Town goals which could have made the cut.

Philip Billing v Cardiff City

What a strike this was.

Nahki Wells skipped into the area and had his shot blocked, before the ball was half-cleared by Cardiff - but not far enough.

The ball fell perfectly for Billing on the half volley and he thrashed it into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Aaron Mooy v Leeds

What more needs to be said about this goal?

Not only was it a screamer from Mooy, it came against local rivals Leeds.

The Whites thought they'd cleared the ball away, but Jack Payne managed to flick the ball back to the Australian on the edge of the box.

Mooy took one touch and lashed home from distance.

Nahki Wells v Blackburn

Town were heading towards defeat at home to Blackburn before Nahki Wells stepped up to take a free kick right on the edge of the box.

The Bermudian calmly clipped the ball over the wall and into the net to hand Huddersfield a point and make it an unbeaten December for the Terriers.

Tommy Smith v Rotherham

This last-minute strike made it five wins out of five for Town in mid-February.

The Millers had taken a 2-1 lead with 20 minutes to go at the New York Stadium, but Elias Kachunga levelled the scores from a corner five minutes later.

Town began to pile on the pressure and when a Payne cross dropped at Smith's feet there was only ever going to be one outcome.

The right-back struck a sweet right-footed half volley into the bottom corner to send the travelling fans into delirium.

Jonathan Hogg v Barnsley

For our fifth strike we've gone with Hogg's delightful curling effort against Barnsley.

With barely a minute of the match left, Kachunga found the defensive midfielder with space in the box.

Hogg took his chance superbly, rolling the ball out of his feet before placing it in the keeper's top left corner.

Postage stamp stuff.