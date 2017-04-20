Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Premier League outfit Middlesbrough have not been in contact over Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy - according to the Australian's agent.

Rumours suggesting the North East club were interested in signing the Championship Team of the Season inductee surfaced earlier this week with Boro boss Steve Agnew in attendance at the John Smith's Stadium on Good Friday to watch Mooy help Town to a 3-2 victory over Preston North End.

The midfielder notched an assist for Town's opener, but was denied a goal by keeper Chris Maxwell who saved his 96th-minute spot kick - only for Collin Quaner to knock in the rebound.

But Mooy's agent - Sydney-based Paddy Dominguez - has revealed that representatives from Boro have not been in contact over the Manchester City loanee.

"I can't confirm or deny they've [Middlesbrough] had an interest. I can confirm they've not contacted me about him," Dominguez told AAP.

"It may well be true. There's been loads and loads of clubs that have been to watch Aaron play.

"I think if the media speculated on every coach that went to watch Aaron play for Huddersfield, he'd be joining just about every team in England."

The Australian was reportedly subject to an £8m bid from an unnamed Championship club in January and it is likely parent club City will be inundated with requests for the midfielder in the summer after a strong season on loan at Town.