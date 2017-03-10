Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans will not be able to pay on the day for their trip to Brentford this weekend.

Town take on the Bees at Griffin Park at 3pm on Saturday in a reverse of the opening day fixture.

The Terriers have sold over 1,500 tickets for the weekend clash in the capital, with only 93 tickets left on Friday morning - with the rest likely to sell out.

Because of the limited availability, Town fans can only reserve their seat in advance via the ticket office or online .

The travelling supporters have been given the lower tier of the Brook Road Stand at Griffin Park, with tickets priced at £28 for adults in the stand and £23 for terrace seats.

Tickets will be available to purchase until 4pm tonight, but are likely to sell out ahead of the deadline.