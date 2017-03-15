Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be no pay on the day available to Huddersfield Town fans heading to Bristol City on Friday night.

Town travel to Ashton Gate to face the relegation-threatened Robins and a win would see the Terriers go within three points of both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

And fans are reminded to buy their tickets in advance if they are planning to watch their team in the south west.

The Terriers have an allocation of 1,791 seats at Ashton Gate, with tickets for the 7.45pm kick off set at £25 for adults.

Tickets are now on general sale until noon on Friday and supporters can purchase theirs from the Huddersfield Town ticket office or online here .

Yesterday morning there were fewer than 50-0 tickets left, so make sure you move quickly to secure your seat at Bristol.