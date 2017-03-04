WATCH: David Wagner with the latest Town team new

David Wagner says there is no pressure on Huddersfield Town as they bid to ignite the automatic promotion race with a win over Newcastle United.

Town tackle the Championship leaders in front of a 23,000-plus gate aiming to complete a league double and, with a game in hand, close the gap on Toon to five points.

Rafa Benitez has suggested that being out of the FA Cup now means Town are under pressure to deliver in the play-off promotion race.

But Wagner – whose side are likely to be up against Dwight Gayle – simply smiles at the notion.

“The last time I felt pressure was 12 months ago – maybe the players as well,” he said.

“I’m not sure the last time Rafa Benitez was in a club where they played to avoid relegation, but that is pressure.

“This, what we have at the moment, is only excitement and enjoyment in what we are doing.”

Town have a full squad to pick from, with only Kasey Palmer – who is recovering from a hamstring problem back at Chelsea – not in training at PPG Canalside.

Wagner says Sean Scannell and Harry Bunn are playing catch-up fitness wise, but everyone else is fully ready to go.