Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner insists there is no pressure on his side ahead of the trip to Bristol City tomorrow night.

A win at Ashton Gate would see Town move to within three points of the top two – albeit for perhaps only 24 hours before Newcastle United travel to Birmingham City and Brighton & Hove Albion face Leeds United at Elland Road.

But the German Head Coach refuses to be drawn into discussions on predictions and permutations as the SkyBet Championship automatic promotion race hots up.

“We have to win the game against Bristol City first,” said David Wagner. “We can’t think about other teams or the table - it makes no sense.

“Whether we put pressure on other teams is dependent on results, and to get results you have to perform.

“We can only focus on our own performances – this is what we can influence.

“There is no pressure on my team – they all know what they have to do so there can be no pressure.”

With Town travelling to Bristol on the back of two impressive results at home to Aston Villa and away to Brentford, Wagner is looking to sign-off before next week’s international break with a third successive victory.

“We really need this win to make us feel good, to keep the momentum going,” Wagner added.

“There is no better day after a win or no better hour after a victory and this is why we are so desperate to get a result on Friday.”

And when asked whether a win against the Robins could pile on the pressure for Newcastle and Brighton, the Town boss was dismissive of the claims.

“What the win means for someone else is irrelevant,” he added. “I don’t think they are worried about us.

“I think they know how good they are, how well they’ve performed, if they think about us or not is irrelevant for me.”