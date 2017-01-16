Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will not appeal Jack Payne’s controversial dismissal at Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward must serve a three-match suspension after an offence boss David Wagner thought deserved a yellow rather than red card from Premier League official Graham Scott.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans left frustrated by Sheffield Wednesday defeat Share this video Watch Next

Ex-Southend United man Payne walked after a late challenge on Sam Hutchinson 70 minutes into Saturday’s 2-0 Championship defeat at Hillsborough .

The 22-year-old will miss Saturday’s home clash with Ipswich Town, the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Rochdale on Saturday, January 28, and the home game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, February 2.

It was the first red card of Payne’s career and the second for a Town player this season.

Forward Rajiv van La Parra was sent off in the 26th minute of the 1-0 defeat at Reading.

Payne’s ban comes with fifth-placed Town’s other ‘number 10’, Kasey Palmer , sidelined by a hamstring problem.