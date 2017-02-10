Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jaap Stam, who brings his Reading side to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday week, February 21, is the Sky Bet Championship manager of the month for January.

The third-placed Royals registered four wins from six league games during the month.

Town took three from four in the Championship, but boss David Wagner wasn’t on the shortlist.

Dutchman Stam beat former Town manager Neil Warnock, now at Cardiff City, Norwich City’s Alex Neil and Wolves’ Paul Lambert to the prize.

Wagner, whose side are fourth ahead of Saturday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers, took the August award.

And he was shortlisted in December, when Brighton and Hove Albion’s Chris Hughton was he winner.

Chris Wood, who scored Leeds United’s goal in their 2-1 derby defeat by Town last Sunday, is the Sky Bet Championship player of the month.

The Kiwi notched six goals in the league during January.

His goal against Town was the former Leicester City man’s 21st of the campaign.