With no Huddersfield Town match this weekend, you may find yourself twiddling your thumbs on Saturday.

The Terriers' maiden Premier League campaign has started exceptionally on and off the field, with the Terriers accumulating points and the John Smith's Stadium being packed out every week.

But this weekend the Town players have a well-earned rest thanks to the international break - good for the squad's fitness, but disappointing for the fans.

But fear not as there is some football on.

This Saturday is Non-League Day 2017, with non-league teams across West Yorkshire and beyond in action.

Non-League Day was set up by James Doe in 2010 as a social media experiment, after he was inspired by a pre-season trip to Devon to watch Neil Warnock's Queens Park Rangers play at Tavistock.

It's now widely backed by Premier League and Championship clubs and you can get involved by going to support a local side.

Use our gadget below to see which non-league fixture is closest to you this weekend by simply entering your postcode.