By Daniel Rushworth

Joe Lolley was clearly overjoyed when he netted his first Premier League goal for Huddersfield Town against West Ham United on Saturday.

The 25 year-old's solo effort completed a meteoric rise up the pyramid of English football for the forward.

It was his first strike in the Premier League, having started his career at Bromsgrove of the Midland Football League Premier Division, following his release for Birmingham City at the age of 16.

He subsequently signed for Littleton in the Midland Football League Division One, where he made a name for himself scoring 88 times in 83 games.

During his time at Littleton, Lolley combined playing football and studying sports coaching at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston.

It was through his studies where Lolley would catch the eye of his next club Kidderminster Harriers, during the summer of 2013 whilst representing England and Great Britain in the World University Summer Games in Russia.

Lolley impressed the England & GB coach and former Cheltenham Town striker Steve Guinan, who was on the staff at Kidderminster at the time.

He signed for the club for the 2013/14 season, after a successful trial.

Lolley's spell at the Aggborough Stadium was brief, as he signed for Huddersfield Town in January 2014, after netting nine times in 21 appearances for the Harriers.

Lolley has made 80 appearances for the Terriers - six in England's top flight.

But which other players have the similar career paths as Town's forward?

The story of Jamie Vardy's rise from the doldrums of English football to becoming a Premier League winner has been well-publicised.

The England international's career began at Northern Premier League side Stocksbridge, before moves to FC Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town of the Football League.

He then signed for Leicester City in 2011, and helped the club win the 2013/14 Championship title.

Vardy was crucial member of the Foxes' squad that won the Premier League in the 2015/16 season, scoring 24 goals on his way to the title.

Other Premier League players who started their careers in non-league football before scoring in the top-flight include Chris Smalling, who started at the then Isthamian League club Maidstone United, before signing for Fulham and then Premier League giants Manchester United in 2010.

Smalling's first goal came for United in a 3-1 home win against Chelsea in September 2011.

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie started his career with Southern Premier League side Hillingdon Borough, before moving across Europe to play for Maltese Premier League club Floriana.

Bolasie then moved back to England, where he has spells at Football League clubs Plymouth Argle, Bristol City and finally Crystal Palace in 2012, where he helped the club secure promotion to the Premier League.

The forward scored his first Premier League goal in September 2014 against his current club Everton.

Southampton striker Charlie Austin was a prolific goal scorer for Wiltshire League side Kintbury Rangers in the 2006/07 season, before brief spells at Hellenic League teams Hungerford Town and Thatcham Town in 2007/08.

Austin signed for Wessex League team Poole Town in 2008, netting 48 times in 42 appearances, his impressive scoring record for the club caught the eye of Football League club Swindon Town who signed the prospect in 2009.

The striker signed for Burnley of the Championship in 2011, before he helped Queens Park Rangers secure promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

He scored his first Premier League goal the following season in a 1-0 home win against Sunderland in August 2014.