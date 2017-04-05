Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich City's interim head coach Alan Irvine was full of positives for Huddersfield Town ahead of tonight's clash but believes his side can still beat them.

The teams meet at the John Smith's Stadium with both in need of victory – Town to get back to winning ways in their promotion push after two successive defeats and the Canaries to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

Last night's SkyBet Championship fixtures saw Brighton & Hove Albion extend their lead over David Wagner's men in the automatic promotion places as well Reading move above Town into third by beating Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

Meanwhile, Norwich City currently sit nine points off sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday after the Owls beat Rotherham United away from home.

"It's vitally important we get a good result at Huddersfield, there's no question about that,” said Alan Irvine ahead of tonight's clash.

“We need to win as many of the games as we've got left in order to give ourselves a chance of getting into the play-offs."

And although David Wagner's side may have surprised a few rivals this campaign, Irvine felt the German head coach was onto something good at the end of the last campaign.

The assistant manager, who joined the Carrow Road club last July, said: “They haven't surprised me because I could see how they were developing last year.



"Did I expect them to be quite as good as they have been? Probably not. They've been very good and made some good signings.

"They have a really interesting way of playing and they're where they are on merit.



"But like every other team in the league, they have their problems and deficiencies and we'll look to exploit those areas."