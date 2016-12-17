Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich City boss Alex Neil was left frustrated after watching his side lose to Huddersfield Town in front of the Sky cameras last night.

The Canaries manager felt his side had enough chances to take something from the game as a first-half brace from Elias Kachunga gave Town all three points at Carrow Road.

Speaking after the match, the 35-year-old said: “I didn't think we deserved to lose the game based on chances. We had some of the best, but ultimately goals change games”.

Neil went on to admit his Canaries side were overwhelmed by the now famous 'gegenpressing' of David Wagner's Huddersfield Town players.

"I am disappointed due to the fact if you want to go and press a team like Huddersfield, who are so expansive and have a lot of energy, you need to do it with intensity," the Norwich City manager said.

"You have to have a willingness to run and in the middle areas of the pitch we really lacked that intensity. It wasn't a lack of effort, if I am being honest I thought it was a lack of legs.

"We didn't have the legs to get around the pitch well enough. I made a change at half-time and I certainly thought that improved us."

The 2-1 defeat was Norwich City's seventh in their last nine SkyBet Championship games with the final whistle met with a chorus of boos from the home fans.

The under-fire boss was berated by large parts of the crowd but Neil insists he will not quit the Carrow Road club despite the current poor form.

"No, I won't consider going. Of course not," he said. "I will not be making a decision to leave this club. The only time you have failed is when you quit in my book. I have never quit at anything in my life and I am not going to start now.

"The one thing that always happens is people tend to look for a scapegoat and being the manager it is usually going to be him. That is fine but everyone has to share responsibility.

"When you do well, get promoted and everything is going well you are not the only one who takes all the praise. As a group we certainly need to do better."