The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

First-team coach Andrew Hughes reckons Huddersfield Town’s Friday-night Sky clash at his old club Norwich City is “the perfect game for television”.

The 38-year-old, this week praised by Town boss David Wagner for his input since arriving in the close-season, made 79 appearances for the Canaries between 2005-07.

And he is looking forward to returning as Town, fourth in the Championship, seek a third successive win against Alex Neil’s ninth-placed side, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

“It’s a great game for both clubs, the perfect game for television,” said former Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers coach Hughes.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town First Team Coach Andrew Hughes on Progressing Share this video Watch Next

“It’s under floodlights, which always adds something, at a great stadium and on a pitch which is always good.

“Norwich City are a great football club.

“The manager has achieved success both sides of the border (Neil was at Hamilton Academical before leading Norwich to promotion from the Championship in 2015)

“They have quality players with Premier League experience and they are ambitious to get back there.

“Even the lads who haven’t been starting, like Wes Hoolahan and Alex Tettey, are top quality.

“People say they have had a sticky run, and perhaps they have, but they have won two of their last three (beating Brentford and Aston Villa, both at Carrow Road).”

Hughes continued: “It’s a tough game but we are looking forward to going there.

“We have hungry players who want top keep winning games.

“Of course we have to keep working very hard, but we should be confident because of recent form.

“Even when we weren’t getting the results we wanted, we were playing well.

“It was great to beat Bristol City and Burton Albion, both tough opponents just as Norwich will be.

“Bu we are looking to get some consistency, and we have to deliver again.”