Michael McGovern is hoping Northern Ireland's current World Cup Qualifying form can rub off on his Norwich City side when the SkyBet Championship resumes this weekend.

The 32-year-old stopper was a relative passenger in his country's comfortable 2-0 Group C victory over Norway on Sunday evening.

Northern Ireland dominated throughout with Nottingham Forest forward Jamie Ward opening the scoring after just 90 seconds before Queens Park Rangers' Conor Washington added a second on 33 minutes.

The win consolidates their position in second place, five points behind World Champions Germany but more importantly two points ahead of third-placed Czech Republic.

Reflecting on the game, Michael McGovern said: “I think we blew them away in the first-half.

“The second-half was about keeping our concentration and focus and we did that – it was a professional job.

With no World Cup Qualifier now until NI travel to Azerbaijan in June, attention once again returns to domestic matters with Norwich currently sitting five points outside the top six, but still very much aiming for a top six finish.

“It's still possible and we will be fighting all the way,” McGovern said.

“We got a good result last week (against Barnsley) and are only five points behind so we'll keep fighting to the end.

“We've had a difficult season and under-performed for a large part of it but if we get in the play-offs it'll give us a chance of promotion”.

If the Canaries aim is to make a concerted effort in the play-off mix, they will have to perform against a number of fellow high-fliers to do so – starting with Huddersfield Town next week.

On David Wagner's side, McGovern added: “I thought they were up there with the best we've played this season

“Newcastle United are obviously a class above with the resources they have but Huddersfield and Brighton were good and the table doesn't lie.

“They are a formidable team and next week's game will be a hard one.”