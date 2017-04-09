Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 2-0 SkyBet Championship defeat at Nottingham Forest may be a decisive blow to Huddersfield Town's automatic promotion hopes but the weekend is not all doom and gloom.

That's because, despite the loss at the City Ground, David Wagner's side are now GUARANTEED a top 10 finish for the 2016/17 season.

As well as the weekend fixtures witnessing fellow promotion rivals Reading humiliated 7-1 by Norwich City at Carrow Road, it also saw Burton Albion hold Aston Villa at the Pirelli Stadium.

And that 1-1 draw means 11th place Villa are now 16 points behind Town in the league table with a maximum of 15 points still to play for.

Of course, with Town currently third in the table, expectations are now a lot higher with a top six finish the primary objective in order to seal a place in the end of season lottery which is the play-offs.

But after finishing last season in 19th place, a top 10 finish would have been a realistic target at the start of the current campaign.

Furthermore, it represents the highest league finish the club has achieved since the 1999-2000 campaign when Steve Bruce guided the club to eighth position in the then known as First Division.

Coincidentally, the points total of 74 that year is also the same number of points Wagner's men currently have this term.

So, while everyone connected with Huddersfield Town are now hoping for a higher placing than tenth, it's important to remember where the club have come from and what it has already achieved. UTT.