Huddersfield Town will release more 2017/18 season cards on Monday, June 19.

The Terriers confirmed a spot in next season's Premier League competition with a Wembley win over Reading two weeks ago, with the players and staff now taking a hard-earned break ahead of a first top flight campaign since 1971/72.

But it's all hands on deck for the commercial department as they gear up for the Premier League next season.

Commercial director Sean Jarvis confirmed the remaining season tickets will be released a week on Monday, but the finer details are yet to be announced.

He tweeted: "Season cards (what's left) will go on sale on Monday 19th June - the club will carry details in due course."

Town have already sold 17,522 tickets for next term at £199 each, with the next batch of tickets more expensive.

Jarvis confirmed the prices would be higher for the re-released tickets on social media.

He tweeted: "Already said it would be more than original offer and will be a limited number only."