Huddersfield Town fans will be able to watch the club's new signings in action for the first time this week as the Terriers travel to Accrington Stanley on Wednesday evening.

Town's nine new signings will all be available for selection, with the players back in pre-season training last week.

Laurent Depoitre, Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl, Tom Ince, Kasey Palmer, Danny Williams, Steve Mounie, Scott Malone and Mathias Jorgensen will all join Town's squad for the match at the Wham Stadium, with kick off at 7pm.

Stanley have also been busy in the transfer market - but not quite to the same degree as Town.

John Coleman has welcomed Mekhi McLeod, Liam Nolan and Erico Sousa to his squad, which finished 13th in League Two last season.

Just fewer than 400 away tickets have already been sold for the tie, with more available online here and at the ticket office.

After the Stanley fixture, Town then travel to Bury to take on Lee Clark's Shakers at Gigg Lane on Sunday - with kick off at 3pm.

Bury have already made 11 signings this summer, including ex-Town men Jermaine Beckford, Joe Murphy and Joe Skarz and kicked off their pre-season with a friendly loss at home to Sunderland on Friday.

Town travel to Germany to take on SV Sandhausen on the Tuesday after the Bury clash, before flying back to England to face Barnsley at Oakwell.

Town's last two friendly fixture come during their Austria training camp against VfB Stuttgart and Torino.