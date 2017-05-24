Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final against Reading FC draws ever nearer, everyone is getting gripped by Wembley fever.

David Wagner's men booked their place in the showpiece finale following the two-legged semi-final win over Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Town fans have a total ticket allocation of 39,150 in the west end of the stadium - the same section the club had for the 2012 League One Play-off promotion win over Sheffield United.

And if you still haven't got your tickets for the game against the Royals on Monday, May 29 (kick-off 3pm) then do not delay.

Online sales via ticketmaster have now finished with the last few remaining now only available from the Ticket Office in person or on 01484 484123.

Tickets range from £36 to £98 for adults with the Ticket Office open between 9am and 5pm on weekdays and Saturday 9am until 12pm.

Don't forget to get your special Huddersfield Town at Wembley 16-page pull-out free in this Saturday's Huddersfield Examiner.