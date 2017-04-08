Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten by a well-organised Nottingham Forest side today, taking automatic promotion all but off the table for David Wagner's men.

Eric Lichaj put the Reds ahead in the first period before the game was sealed by Jamie Ward on the hour.

Town were second-best in the match and will want to put the result behind them before welcoming Preston to the John Smith's Stadium on Good Friday.

Here's how the disappointing defeat unfolded...

First half

17 Minutes: Clough puts a through-ball in and Ward comes charging out. He misses the ball, but a Town man gets back to clear the ball for a corner.

18 Minutes: Wells clears a header from the corner off the line!

23 Minutes: Forest go up the other end and Ward finds Brereton in the box. The youngster can only hit the side netting.

24 Minutes: Wells steels in to slot a Van La Parra cross home... but it’s ruled out for offside.

29 Minutes: Forest blow a great chance. Lichaj cuts one back from the right to an unmarked Clough in the area, but he drags his shot well wide.

32 Minutes: Forest break down the left and Brereton rolls across the area to LIchaj for a tap in. 1-0 Forest.

39 Minutes: Wells steals in and lays off for Kachunga, whose shot is inches wide.

41 Minutes: Two Forest efforts go agonisingly wide for the home side.

45+2 Minutes: Fantastic save from Ward to keep the score at 1-0.

Second half

47 Minutes: Forest immediately on the front foot as Ward pulls a shot wide from inside the box.

54 Minutes: Wells stings Smith’s shot with a well-struck left-footed shot.

57 Minutes: Whitehead mis-heads the ball and Jamie Ward pounces to slot the ball past Danny Ward.

71 Minutes: Ward denies Lichaj a second goal with a top save.

90+3 Minutes: Mooy drives one low through a crowd, but the goal-bound strike is blocked by a red sock.

Line-Ups

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Smith; Lichaj, Worrall, Mills, Traore (Mancienne,59); Vaughan, Cohen; Ward (Assombalonga,72), Clough (Tshibola, 58), Osborn, Brereton

Subs Not Used : Evtimov, Vellios, Carayol, Cash

Booked: Lichaj

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Holmes-Dennis (Whitehead, 46); Mooy, Hogg (Quaner,77); Kachunga, Billing, van La Parra (Lolley,46) ; Wells

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Cranie, Hudson, Payne

Booked: Wells

Half Time: Nottingham Forest 1 Huddersfield Town 0

Att: 20,411 (1,950 Away)

Next Match: Preston North End at the John Smith’s Stadium, SkyBet Championship, Friday April 14th (3pm kick-off)